Take a look at the Lego trophies presented to F1's British Grand Prix winners

As part of the ongoing partnership between Lego and Formula 1, we have seen all manner of exciting things happen. From dedicated sets to working Lego F1 cars that were used in a silly and short race, this partnership has already been fruitful but was expanded over the weekend too.

After the conclusion of the hectic British Grand Prix, the drivers and winning constructor were handed trophies made entirely out of Lego. The "silverware" was crafted by Lego designers at the model shop in Billund, Denmark, and took seven individuals a whopping 210 hours to build all four trophies.

The biggest of the two went to the winning driver and the constructor, with both of these trophies measuring 59 cm in height, while the second and third-placing driver's trophy came in at 43 cm each.

The first-place trophy for one spanned 2,717 pieces and weighed over 2 kg. Each trophy was also built to reflect the Royal Automobile Club golden trophy that is typically handed to victors of the race and has been since its inception in 1950.

