Take a look at the Keychron Q1 Pro

The keyboard was the subject of the latest episode of Quick Look.

We take a look at a fair share of keyboards as part of our Quick Look video series, and we're now expanding that further. Because on the latest instalment of the show, we've got our hands on the Keychron Q1 Pro, which is a customisable mechanical keyboard that uses Keychron K Pro switches to ensure a responsive experience.

Available in a variety of colour options, to see if this keyboard is one you should be putting on your radar, be sure to catch the latest episode of Quick Look below, where our very own Magnus shares some thoughts and facts about the device.

