Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
Gears Tactics

Take a look at the intense launch trailer for Gears Tactics

New trailer shows the Gears team in action in Splash Damage's upcoming strategy game set in the Gears of War universe.

The Geas of War series has spoiled us with plenty of spectacular trailers through the years, and with Gears Tactics around the corner, it is Splash Damage's turn to try to stun us this time. The studio has now delivered a surprisingly detailed trailer that really shows off the game with a focus on important keywords you need to know to fully understand the game.

Check it out below. Gears Tactics releases on April 28 for PC, but will arrive at a later date for Xbox One as well. We will, of course, deliver a review.

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements
Gears Tactics

Related texts

Gears Tactics goes gold

Gears Tactics goes gold
NEWS. Written by Jonas Mäki

Splash Damage has shared five badass things that you need to know about the tactical Gears adventure.



Loading next content