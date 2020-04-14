Take a look at the intense launch trailer for Gears Tactics

The Geas of War series has spoiled us with plenty of spectacular trailers through the years, and with Gears Tactics around the corner, it is Splash Damage's turn to try to stun us this time. The studio has now delivered a surprisingly detailed trailer that really shows off the game with a focus on important keywords you need to know to fully understand the game.

Check it out below. Gears Tactics releases on April 28 for PC, but will arrive at a later date for Xbox One as well. We will, of course, deliver a review.