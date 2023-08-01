Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Take a look at the first trailer for the Spy Kids reboot

Spy Kids: Armageddon stars Gina Rodriguez and Zachary Levi.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Netflix has released a first look at the new Spy Kids reboot, Spy Kids: Armageddon. The film will release on the 22nd of September this year.

Like the first Spy Kids movie, it seems that the premise of Spy Kids: Armageddon will centre around the kids (played by Everly Carganilla and Connor Esterson) saving their parents from a villain. Robert Rodriguez, who directed the original movies, is behind this one as well.

Zachary Levi and Gina Rodriguez will be playing the parents, who are captured by an evil game developer who has made a computer virus that gives him control of all technology. Sounds incredibly cheesy but so are the other Spy Kids movies, which still manage to be fun enough.

Check out the trailer below:

HQ


Loading next content