Take a look at the first trailer for the Spy Kids reboot

HQ

Netflix has released a first look at the new Spy Kids reboot, Spy Kids: Armageddon. The film will release on the 22nd of September this year.

Like the first Spy Kids movie, it seems that the premise of Spy Kids: Armageddon will centre around the kids (played by Everly Carganilla and Connor Esterson) saving their parents from a villain. Robert Rodriguez, who directed the original movies, is behind this one as well.

Zachary Levi and Gina Rodriguez will be playing the parents, who are captured by an evil game developer who has made a computer virus that gives him control of all technology. Sounds incredibly cheesy but so are the other Spy Kids movies, which still manage to be fun enough.

Check out the trailer below: