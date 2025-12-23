Take a look at the first official teaser for Avengers: Doomsday

HQ

While people going to see Avatar: Fire & Ash have already seen the official teaser for Avengers: Doomsday, now Marvel has posted it to its social media and we've got the trailer for you below. It's the first time we're seeing this footage without it looking like a camrip, but it doesn't give us much in terms of new information.

In the trailer, we see someone riding a motorcycle through what looks like an isolated American suburb before we get the reveal of a baby. Who's holding that baby? None other than Steve Rogers AKA Chris Evans.

As if we couldn't put two and two together, this confirms officially Steve Rogers is making his return, which we already knew. There are multiple Doomsday trailers in theatres right now, including one which apparently shows off a new (or old) look for Thor. We imagine we'll see those in the coming days.