Take a look at the first images of Henry Cavill in the Highlander reboot

Chad Stahelski's Highlander reboot is currently in production. That might have been delayed a bit because Henry Cavill got injured during the process, but now at least we're seeing our first images from the film, showing Cavill in all his action glory on some pretty thematic sets.

Anyone expecting Cavill to be decked out in tartan and a kilt will be a bit disappointed, but he does have two sweet leather jackets he's wearing. One's more of a trench coat, while the other falls just below his waist, making space for a sheathed katana at his side.

The first image, as posted by DiscussingFilm, features Cavill strutting through what could be a temple, with a Buddha in the background and lamps hanging just above his head. Next, he appears to be in a church, with stained glass and marble pillars all around. These aren't stills from the movie itself, but are set photos taken while filming, as in the second image you can see a mic above Cavill's head. Hopefully soon, though, we can get a trailer showcasing the action in the Highlander reboot.