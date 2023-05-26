Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater

Take a look at the first images from Metal Gear Solid Δ

It's a long wait until next year, but hopefully we'll get more teases like this to help pass the time.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

Konami and Sony revealed for the first time a small, small short mini teaser for the upcoming new version of Snake Eater, which has been rebuilt from scratch and will be released next year for Playstation 5, PC, and Xbox Series X/S. Below you can take a look at the video clip and check out the first images.

A remake of the 2004 game METAL GEAR SOLID 3: SNAKE EATER.
The same gripping story and engrossing world, but now with cutting-edge graphics and 3D audio, which bring the jungle to life. Get ready for the ultimate survival, stealth and action experience.

HQ
Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater
Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater
Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater
Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater
Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater
Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater

Related texts



Loading next content