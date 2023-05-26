Take a look at the first images from Metal Gear Solid Δ

Konami and Sony revealed for the first time a small, small short mini teaser for the upcoming new version of Snake Eater, which has been rebuilt from scratch and will be released next year for Playstation 5, PC, and Xbox Series X/S. Below you can take a look at the video clip and check out the first images.

A remake of the 2004 game METAL GEAR SOLID 3: SNAKE EATER.

The same gripping story and engrossing world, but now with cutting-edge graphics and 3D audio, which bring the jungle to life. Get ready for the ultimate survival, stealth and action experience.