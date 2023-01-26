Take a look at the first behind the scenes footage from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

HQ

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is only a few weeks away, and as the countdown begins for the film's release, a new trailer has been dropped that gives us more details about the movie, its characters, and the Quantum Realm as a setting.

We begin with Kevin Feige making Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania sound like a very important film for the MCU, as he again confirms this is the beginning of Phase 5. He also justifies the decision to have Ant-Man take the lead on this big new step by saying he's a beloved character who's been in the series for some time.

We then hear more about the movie from Paul Rudd, who makes it seem almost certain this could be his last time taking on the role of Scott Lang, as he talks about being with the character for over a decade.

We also hear from Evangeline Lilly, Michelle Pfeifer, and Jonathan Majors, who says it is a "gift" to play Kang the Conqueror and that this is just the beginning for him.

Finally, we end with a strong hint for people to get themselves back into movie theatres to see Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, reminding us that the industry is still reeling from the effects of COVID.