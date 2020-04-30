Cookies

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Take a look at the different Assassin's Creed Valhalla editions

Assassin's Creed Valhalla comes in a variety of editions, including a fancy collector's edition.

The next Assassin's Creed game features battle-hardened Vikings and the protagonist, male or female (depending on your choice in the matter) Eivor is included, in miniature form of course, in the massive collector's edition set to release exclusively on the Ubisoft Store.

As of now, four different editions of Assassin's Creed Valhalla have been announced; the Standard Edition, the Gold Edition, the Ultimate Edition and the Collector's Edition. We've listed what's included in each below. Those of you who decide to pre-order the game also get access to bonus mission 'The Way of the Berserker'.

Standard Edition


  • Base game

Gold Edition


  • Base game

  • Season pass

Ultimate Edition


  • Base game

  • Season pass

  • Ultimate pack (Berserker gear pack, berserker settlement pack, berserker longship pack, set of runes)

Collector's Edition (Ubisoft Store Exclusive)


  • Base game

  • Season pass

  • Ultimate Pack (Berserker gear pack, berserker settlement pack, berserker longship pack, set of runes)

  • 30cm Female Eivor figurine

  • Set of three lithographs

  • Exclusive SteelBook

  • Selected game soundtrack

  • Premium certificate of authenticity

  • 5cm Male Eivor Viking statuette

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

