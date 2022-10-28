Take a look at The Callisto Protocol's controls

HQ

A selection of video game outlets were able to play The Callisto Protocol for the first time recently, and most likely all those recently-published previews underline a very important change when it comes to helping Jacob Lee escape Black Iron prison. Precisely, not just his ability to dodge and block incoming attacks by Biophages, but also how those moves are executed.

Reminiscing classics from other genres such as God Hand or even Punch-Out!!, it turns out that left and right dodges are performed with the left analogue stick directly, the one you use to move Jacob around when he's not facing an enemy. Likewise, tilt that stick down and he'll try to parry a physical attack. It takes some time to master such a ground-breaking system as you have to nail timing and calculate the angle of the incoming attack, but once learned it is essential to survive without relying on GRP, fire guns, and stun baton alone.

The Callisto Protocol - PlayStation 5 control scheme

For you to have a clearer picture, and to perhaps start mental-training the different actions, here's the full DualSense scheme, as we played TCP on PS5:

The Callisto Protocol controls on PS5. You'll smash that Triangle right after defeating some of the toughest Biophages...

Command list



Left stick: Move Jacob



◄ ►Left stick facing an enemy: Dodge



▼ Left stick facing an enemy: Parry



Right stick: Move camera



✖: Pick/Use



L1: Run



L2: Aim/Flash light



L2 + ✖: GRP: Attract



□: Reload GRP?



R2 + □: Reload weapon



◯: Crouch



△: Stomp/Loot/Struggle



R1: Stun Baton (light)



R2: Stun Baton (fierce)



L2+R2: Shoot weapon



L2+R2 after pulling something with GRP: Throw



▲ D-Pad: Inventory



▼ D-Pad: Quick injection (heal)



With the final version of the game releasing on December 2 we will update this with potential tweaks and additions.