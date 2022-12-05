Take a look at The Boys spinoff, Gen V

We've known for a while that Amazon has been looking at ways of expanding the universe of The Boys, and that one of those avenues comes in the spinoff series, Gen V. Well, now Prime Video has shared a first look at the series, as part of a short trailer that gives us an idea of the sorts of chaos the cast of young superheroes will be getting up to during their time at Godolkin University.

HQ

Amazon hasn't actually attached a firm release date on Gen V, just yet, but we are told that it will be coming to Prime Video in 2023. You can find a description of the series below.

"Set at America's only college exclusively for young adult superheroes (run by Vought International), Gen V explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the school's top ranking."