Take a look at the accessories for the Nintendo Switch 2

HQ

Everything to do with gaming feels centred on the Nintendo Switch 2 right now, and as well as the games we've played on the new system during our time visiting Paris, we've also learned a lot about the hardware coming to the Nintendo Switch 2.

In the short video below, you can see a number of the accessories coming to the Nintendo Switch 2. From Pro Controllers to the camera that allows you to video call your friends in the new Game Chat system, there's a lot to look over in terms of extra items for the Nintendo Switch 2.

In the next days and weeks, we'll have more concrete and in-depth impressions coming from our time with the Nintendo Switch 2, so keep your eyes peeled for more.