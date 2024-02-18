Take a look at Smite's final god in action

HQ

When Hi-Rez Studios and Titan Forge announced Smite 2, they also revealed that while Smite won't be going anywhere, it would be featuring less new content, including no further new gods after the 130th god made its arrival. This very character is known as Nut, and she is an Egyptian Hunter who is set to make their arrival in the third-person MOBA as soon as next week.

With Nut almost here, the gameplay trailer for the character has been released, showing her in action. Alongside getting to see her model in full form and getting to hear the Lore Lady lending her voice to the character, we also get to see the Goddess of the Sky's abilities.

Judging by the trailer, she will have a tri-split line attack, a blink movement ability that launches projectiles that attack an enemy, an area-of-effect damaging ability, and a massive area-of-effect ultimate ability that seems to see Nut dropping the sky on her foes.

You can check out the trailer below, and play Nut in Smite on February 20, 2024.