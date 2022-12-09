Take a look at Rode's latest broadcast quality USB microphone

HQ

Rode has a new broadcast quality microphone on the market, a device known simply as the Rode X XDM-100. Designed with gaming and streaming in mind, the microphone has a whole array of features built-in that promote audio quality, including an internal DSP for voice processing, a professional pop filter, room noise rejection, and more. And all of this is with a USB connection, meaning you can easily connect it to your PC and get right into gameplay and action.

You can see the Rode X XDM-100 for yourself by checking out our most recent Quick Look right below, where our own Magnus looks into the unique features it offers and how the microphone shapes up to other broadcast quality systems.