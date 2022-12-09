Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Take a look at Rode's latest broadcast quality USB microphone

The XDM 100 has been built with streaming and gaming in mind.

Rode has a new broadcast quality microphone on the market, a device known simply as the Rode X XDM-100. Designed with gaming and streaming in mind, the microphone has a whole array of features built-in that promote audio quality, including an internal DSP for voice processing, a professional pop filter, room noise rejection, and more. And all of this is with a USB connection, meaning you can easily connect it to your PC and get right into gameplay and action.

You can see the Rode X XDM-100 for yourself by checking out our most recent Quick Look right below, where our own Magnus looks into the unique features it offers and how the microphone shapes up to other broadcast quality systems.

