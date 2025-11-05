Take a look at Ring Brothers Sema-build, the Kingpin Mustang

HQ

Texas-based, award winning custom-builders the Ring Brothers of course arrived at Sema 2025 in Las Vegas with a brand new build and this year, it's an fully rebuilt, fully revamped and redesigned 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 with an carbon fibre body and a purpose built unibody with double wishbone suspension and Fox RS coilovers for enhanced handling. It makes just over 800 horsepower from an Whipple-supercharged Wegner Motorsports 5.0-liter Coyote engine and the gearbox is an Bowler six speed racing version.

Top Gear Magazine:

"KINGPIN is a 1969 Mustang Mach 1, and the result of over 5,500 hours of meticulous work. Its beating heart is a Wegner Motorsports 5.0-litre Coyote V8 complete with a Whipple supercharger producing over 800 horsepower, which sends those horsies to the rear wheels via a Bowler Transmissions Carbon Edition six-speed manual 'box. Sounds healthy enough to us, but to warn John Wick his demise is imminent - because John Wick must die - it also gets custom-fabricated headers and a Flowmaster Super 44 Series stainless steel exhaust system."