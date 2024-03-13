Take a look at Redmi's latest flagship phone in our most recent Quick Look

HQ

As part of our Quick Look video series, we've tested a whole slate of different smartphones. To this end, we're expanding our effort further by turning our attention to Redmi's latest flagship effort.

Known as the Redmi Note 13 Pro, this device features a 1.5K 120Hz AMOLED display, a SnapDragon 7s Gen processor, a bigger battery capable of being fast charged, and a slate of powerful new camera lenses to boot.

To learn more about this phone, be sure to watch the latest Quick Look episode below, where our very own Magnus shares a bunch of thoughts and opinions on the device.