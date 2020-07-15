Cookies

Ghost of Tsushima

Take a look at our screenshots from Ghost of Tsushima

After having posted our review of Sucker Punch's Ghost of Tsushima yesterday, we figured we'd show off the stunning screenshots that didn't make it into the review.

Yesterday, we shared our review of Ghost of Tsushima, which is an entertaining adventure that we gave a rock-solid 8 out of 10. During the review process, we took more than 400 screenshots which were then boiled down to below ten for the review. We thought it would make sense to show you a few more since the photo mode in the game is truly excellent.

In the pictures below, we haven't tampered with it a whole lot, more than adjusting angles and weather. Take a look for yourself.

