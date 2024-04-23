Take a look at Motorola's latest flagship effort in the latest episode of Quick Look

HQ

We've tested and shared our thoughts on countless new smartphone models and iterations over the years as part of our Quick Look video series and this is continuing further in our most recent episode.

We've got our hands on Motorola's Edge 50 Pro, which is the smartphone manufacturer's new big and powerful effort that boasts a new Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 CPU, a pOLED display, a battery that spans 4500mAh in size and can be fast-charged, all while having a broader array and collection of cameras, and coming in a selection of Pantone colours.

Needless to say, there's a lot to appreciate here and you can learn more about the device and our very own Magnus' opinions on it by watching the latest episode of Quick Look below.