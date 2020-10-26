Take a look at Mark Wahlberg as Victor "Sully" Sullivan in the Uncharted movie

You're watching Advertisements

After Tom Holland posted a very first image of him as young Nathan Drake on Instagram, it's now it's up to co-star Mark Wahlberg, to show his movie version of Victor "Sully" Sullivan.

Wahlberg has released a short video, showing himself with a mustache and hairdo in the shoes of the good old Sully, and the resemblance is truly incredible. Holland and Wahlberg's first images confirm that the film will soon be a reality, despite the numerous delays and problems related to Covid-19.

At this point, a certain curiosity is not lacking in seeing the film in action, since it traces the years in which the young Nathan Drake begins to take his first steps in the company of his mentor, at a time when Sully is inundated with debts and he doesn't fail to have some minor problems with the law.

As for the launch date in theaters, the Uncharted film is expected on July 16, 2021, in the United States, while we still don't know the date for the official premiere on this side of the world.