Take a look at Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope's angry Wiggler boss fight

As part of tonight's Ubisoft Forward event, as revealed previously by the game company, we just got another look at the upcoming Nintendo Switch-exclusive title, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope. Coming in the form of a new gameplay presentation, we get to see a further look at the world and what will be offered up when the title launches on October 20, 2022.

In the gameplay, we get to see the crew of heroes heading to the planet Terra Flora to help save a Spark that is under threat from Cursa's forces. It's here that we get to see some of the NPCs that can be spoken with, as well as some of the secrets and collectibles to find throughout the planet. And this is all before we get a look at a boss fight on a train featuring an enormous, angry Wiggler.

Take a look at the gameplay below.