Take a look at Lollipop Chainsaw Remake's Juliet

If you've been eagerly awaiting further news relating to the Lollipop Chainsaw Remake you'll likely have to wait a while longer to see some gameplay and such. But, if you're interested in seeing what its version of Juliet will look like, developer Dramagi Games has shown this off in a recent New Year's tweet.

In it we get to see Juliet in her iconic purple San Romero Knights cheerleader outfit, which when compared against how the character looked in the original game, is very similar indeed. As you can see in the comparison image from Twitter user Jean WsR below, the two models of the character are nearly identical, even if the Remake's seems to have a slightly lighter skin tone and finer details.

As for when the Remake will arrive, it is expected to launch sometime this year.