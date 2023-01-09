Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Necrosmith
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      English
      Follow us
      Gamereactor
      news
      Lollipop Chainsaw Remake

      Take a look at Lollipop Chainsaw Remake's Juliet

      It's very faithful to the original.

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field

      If you've been eagerly awaiting further news relating to the Lollipop Chainsaw Remake you'll likely have to wait a while longer to see some gameplay and such. But, if you're interested in seeing what its version of Juliet will look like, developer Dramagi Games has shown this off in a recent New Year's tweet.

      In it we get to see Juliet in her iconic purple San Romero Knights cheerleader outfit, which when compared against how the character looked in the original game, is very similar indeed. As you can see in the comparison image from Twitter user Jean WsR below, the two models of the character are nearly identical, even if the Remake's seems to have a slightly lighter skin tone and finer details.

      As for when the Remake will arrive, it is expected to launch sometime this year.

      Lollipop Chainsaw Remake

      Related texts



      Loading next content