Take a look at Julia Garner as the Silver Surfer in the new The Fantastic Four: First Steps trailer

The latest trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps has arrived, giving us another look at the plot for the upcoming superhero movie.

It seems that the film largely picks up after the events that saw the Fantastic Four gain their super powers, and they are known throughout the world for their daring mission into space. However, it seems that mission may have caught the wrong kind of attention for Earth, as Julia Garner's Silver Surfer arrives.

Proclaiming that the planet has been marked for death, she then leaves. With the Fantastic Four as the only heroes capable of defending the Earth against the impending doom of Galactus, they'll have to somehow figure out a way to defeat the guy that eats planets for fun.

Check out all the action in the new trailer below. The Fantastic Four: First Steps releases in theatres on the 25th of July.