Take a look at Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga in Joker: Folie à Deux

The first image of Joaquin Phoenix's Joker and Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn has emerged. It doesn't show us much, but we do get to see the iconic Joker makeup Phoenix wore in the first film.

It seems that Gaga's character may have not yet fully embraced the Harley Quinn persona, but it is hard to say for sure due to this only being a first look. The film is set to release next year, and will be a musical largely focusing on Gaga's portrayal of Harley Quinn.

Phoenix's Joker universe seems largely separated from the other DC projects currently in the works, and so it has enjoyed a bit more creative freedom. As we saw in 2019's Joker, Phoenix is portrayed largely as the protagonist of that story, despite the character often being associated with villainy.

With Harley Quinn coming into the mix this time around, we can imagine Joker: Folie à Deux will take a more romantic turn. Though, considering it revolves around the Joker and Harley Quinn, this isn't going to be your traditional romance story.