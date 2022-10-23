Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection

Take a look at how Uncharted runs on PC

We've captured gameplay of both titles in the Legacy of Thieves Collection.

Now that Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection has arrived on PC, many of you have likely already started the most recent Nathan Drake adventure, or perhaps even taken to India as Chloe Frazer. But, if you have yet to do so, and are wondering how Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy runs on PC, wonder no further, as you can check out the opening 15 minutes of both titles in the gameplay below.

Be sure to let us know what you think of the PC ports and if you plan on playing the games yourself.

