Take a look at each of the 11 announced PS VR2 launch titles

HQ

Just yesterday, Sony announced the release date and the price for the PS VR2 virtual reality headset, and as part of that reveal, a collection of games that will be available for the system at launch was also announced. In total, not including Horizon Call of the Wild, which we've known will be a launch title for some time now, 11 projects were revealed for the platform, some of which are new games, and some of which are older titles being ported to the system.

The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR from Supermassive Games - a roller coaster action-shooter taking place across a variety of horror scenarios.

HQ

Crossfire: Sierra Squad from Smilegate - a fast-paced FPS featuring over 60 campaign missions.

HQ

The Light Brigade by Funktronic Labs - a single player roguelike where you have to wield light to hold back shadows.

HQ

Cities VR - Enhanced Edition by Fast Travel Games - a more detailed version of the title that has launched on other platforms prior.

HQ

Cosmonious High by Owlchemy Labs - a single player adventure where an alien helps restore a school back to its former glory.

HQ

Hello Neighbor: Search and Rescue by TinyBuild Games - an immersive take on the Hello Neighbor experience.

HQ

Jurassic World Aftermath Collection by Coatsink - the full survival adventure game delivered as one package and no longer split into two parts.

Pistol Whip VR by Cloudhead Games - a new-gen enabled version of the iconic VR experience.

HQ

Zenith: The Last City by Ramen VR - an improved edition of Zenith, which now has a bunch of new content to check out and explore.

HQ

After the Fall by Vertigo Games - a new-gen edition of the title that has debuted on multiple other VR platforms.

HQ

Tentacular by Firepunchd Games UG - a physics-based adventure that asks players to solve puzzles using tools to build contraptions.