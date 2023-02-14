Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Take a look at Corsair's latest headset

The HS55 Wireless was the focus of our latest Quick Look episode.

Corsair has become well known for its array of gaming headsets, and now that we're into 2023, it's time for new iterations in this line. To this end, we've got our hands on the brand new HS55 Wireless headset, and have been playing around with it to see how it shapes up.

We've pulled together a bunch of thoughts and facts about the headset and shared them all in our latest Quick Look episode, where the Corsair HS55 Wireless was on centre stage. If you're in the market for a new headset and are wondering if this is the one for you, be sure to take a look at the new show below for a few answers.

