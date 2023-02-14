Take a look at Corsair's latest headset

HQ

Corsair has become well known for its array of gaming headsets, and now that we're into 2023, it's time for new iterations in this line. To this end, we've got our hands on the brand new HS55 Wireless headset, and have been playing around with it to see how it shapes up.

We've pulled together a bunch of thoughts and facts about the headset and shared them all in our latest Quick Look episode, where the Corsair HS55 Wireless was on centre stage. If you're in the market for a new headset and are wondering if this is the one for you, be sure to take a look at the new show below for a few answers.