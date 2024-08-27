Take a look at Batman: Arkham Shadow in action

HQ

Developer Camouflaj unveiled their new VR game Batman: Arkham Shadow back in May, as Gamereactor reported.

During this year's Gamescom Opening Night Live we got to see some real gameplay. Where we are playing as Batman himself, so expect fighting, gadgets and lots of shadows and darkness.

Batman: Arkham Shadow is coming exclusively to Meta Quest 3 in October 2024. You can watch the new gameplay footage right here on Gamereactor.