Take a look at Audis new Formula 1-car

HQ

Ahead of the 2026 Formula 1 season, Audi has now shown off its car, which without sponsors is ridiculously delicious. The team itself is financed by the Qatari sovereign wealth fund and the head of Audi F1 is none other than former Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto and the two contracted drivers are Nico Hülkenberg (Germany) and Gabriel Bortoleto (Brazil).

Excerpt from the official press release:

"With the presentation of the Audi Concept C, launched in September 2025, the company has made a clear statement: The future design philosophy of Audi is characterized by consistent clarity. The Audi F1 Project will be a pioneer for the new brand identity, which will be rolled out in the future both for the F1 team and Audi as a whole. The visual identity of the future Audi F1 team is based on the recently introduced design philosophy and its four design principles: clear, technical, intelligent and emotional. At its core are the four rings which are the foundation upon which the rest of the brand is built. The company's goal is to have the most striking car on the racetrack when it enters the pinnacle of motorsport. The Audi R26 Concept presented in Munich in November is one of the first expressions of the brand's new visual identity and provides a very distinct preview of the color scheme and design of the brand's first Formula 1 race car which will be unveiled in January 2026. Minimalist graphic surfaces, defined by precise geometric cuts, integrate seamlessly with the racing car's geometry. The color palette features titanium, carbon black and the newly introduced Audi red.

The titanium color was developed for the Audi Concept C and will play an important role in the brand's future color palette. It stands for performance and technical precision, which are rooted in the company's motorsport tradition, while also conveying a warm elegance. With the identity for Formula 1 the brand introduces a new red - Audi red, which will become a central distinguishing feature of the future Audi F1 team. Audi will also sport red rings, used selectively to underscore its Formula 1 presence. The new visual identity of Audi will also play a role away from the racetrack. The design experience extends beyond the car to the brand's entire F1 experience, from the motorhome to the fan and VIP areas, to the pit garage and team clothing."