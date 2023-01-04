Take a look at Atomic Heart running in striking 4K with RTX enabled

HQ

If you have an absolute starship of a PC and can utilise the latest and most demanding rendering technology features, then it may be of interest to see how Atomic Heart will look when it debuts next month.

Developer Mundfish has now revealed yet another trailer for the game except this time it revolves around its visual fidelity and graphics. The trailer features 4K, Ray-Tracing, DLSS3 enabled footage, and as you might expect, it's all very striking indeed.

As for when Atomic Heart will arrive, the game is slated to release on February 21, 2023, and will be debuting not just on PC, but also PS5 and Xbox Series consoles - even as a Game Pass day one launch.