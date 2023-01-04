Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Jack Move
      Take a look at Atomic Heart running in striking 4K with RTX enabled

      Mundfish has shown us what the game looks like when run on a superpowered PC.

      If you have an absolute starship of a PC and can utilise the latest and most demanding rendering technology features, then it may be of interest to see how Atomic Heart will look when it debuts next month.

      Developer Mundfish has now revealed yet another trailer for the game except this time it revolves around its visual fidelity and graphics. The trailer features 4K, Ray-Tracing, DLSS3 enabled footage, and as you might expect, it's all very striking indeed.

      As for when Atomic Heart will arrive, the game is slated to release on February 21, 2023, and will be debuting not just on PC, but also PS5 and Xbox Series consoles - even as a Game Pass day one launch.

