Take a look at Assassin's Creed Valhalla's new story trailer

In the past few hours, Ubisoft released a new story trailer for Assassin's Creed Valhalla and announced a new podcast series, called Echoes of Valhalla, which contains insights into the history of the Vikings and highlights the historical context from which the game takes its cue.

The story trailer shows Eivor in a new light: a ruthless Viking raider torn between having to please his brother Sigurd and his own thirst for glory. Having left Norway due to its many conflicts and scarce resources, Eivor's clan must secure a future among the kingdoms of England. Along his journey, Eivor will meet and face powerful characters, including the Saxon kings and the warlike sons of Ragnar Lothbrok, while also facing a growing and mysterious threat that could seal the fate of England. Watch the trailer below:

Additionally, Ubisoft announced Echoes of Valhalla, a documentary podcast series which explains the historical context in which Assassin's Creed Valhalla is set. In Echoes of Valhalla, the Vikings tell their own story to give a new voice to the warriors who have traveled the world and shaped it. To find out more about Echoes of Valhalla podcast series, visit this link.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla will be launched worldwide on November 10 on PlayStation 4, Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Store on Windows PC, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, as well as on UPLAY+ and Stadia. Assassin's Creed Valhalla will be released on PlayStation 5 at the launch of the console starting November 12/19, 2020. Finally, Assassin's Creed Valhalla will also be available on Amazon Luna when the Ubisoft channel will be launched.