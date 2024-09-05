Take a look at all 11 of Transformers: Galactic Trials playable bots

The folk over at Outright Games are back to their usual tricks by preparing a bunch of titles for younger audiences that are set to debut before the end of the year. One such game is Transformers: Galactic Trials, with this being a rogue-lite racing game developed by 3DClouds.

The title revolves around the idea of recovering Prime Relics taken by Nemesis Prime and as part of the effort to see this completed, the game will offer 11 playable characters spanning both the Autobot and Decepticon factions.

You'll be able to take on the role of Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Elita-1, Wheeljack, and Arcee as part of the Autobot armada. As for the Decepticons, Megatron, Shockwave, Flamewar, Soundwave, Nightbird, and Nemesis Prime will be the options available. You can see many of these characters in action in the latest trailer for the game below.

Transformers: Galactic Trials will be debuting on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles on October 11.