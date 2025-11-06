Take a good look at this beautiful $1.6 Million 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Hybrid

HQ

Something of a sacrilege, we can certainly call the California company Blazin Rodz Sema-built, which they describe as the "world's first classic hybrid hypercar" and is a 1969 Chevrolet Camaro SS with a hybrid drivetrain. Here they have combined a 1300-horsepower V8 with two small electric motors behind each front rim, making the car four-wheel drive and 1600 horsepower strong. The price? An absurd $1.6 million.

Autoevolution writes:

The hot rod shop presented the still unnamed project ahead of SEMA, but it won't actually bring the finished product to the floor of the Las Vegas Convention Center. Instead, visitors will be treated to an OE-standard 1:3-scale model of the Camaro, but also a full-size front-end assembly. This component will be at the show because it carries a supposedly game-changing suspension system, which blends torsion bars with pneumatic air springs and hydraulic pushrods to "continuously adapt stiffness and ride height in real time." Generally, most of the projects shown at SEMA do not make it into production, and you'd expect something as crazy as the hybrid Camaro to follow the same route. You'd be wrong, as Blazin Rodz is planning a limited production run based on this design.