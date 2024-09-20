Take a first look at Wednesday Season 2

HQ

Netflix Geeked Week gave a great presentation last night, featuring some big reveals for upcoming sequel series, new announcements, and more. We also got our first look at the highly anticipated return of Wednesday.

Jenna Ortega is back as Wednesday Addams, and so is the rest of the cast as they give us a behind-the-scenes look at Season 2. There's not much to dig into here, as a lot of the shots are just of characters appearing and saying they're showing off Season 2.

Hopefully, we'll get a more plot-related trailer soon, but Wednesday did say if we get to see any more, our eyes will bleed. So perhaps we'll want to wait a while for that other trailer.