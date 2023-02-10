Take a first look at the PlayStation VR2 with our unboxing video

HQ

In just a couple of weeks, Sony will be launching its next foray into the virtual reality space, with the PlayStation VR2 system. While we've already been playing around with the device (as you can read in our preview), we now actually have our hands on a system, and are putting it through the ringer to share some firmer and more concrete thoughts and opinions for a review in the near future.

But ahead of that time, we're allowed to show the PS VR2 headset off a little early, in the form of an unboxing, where we get to unpack and get an initial look at this next-generation of Sony virtual reality hardware.

Take a look at the unboxing below and let us know what you think about the PS VR2 and if you'll be shelling out a lump of cash to pick one up on launch day, which will be February 22.