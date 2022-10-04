Take a first look at the new Black Panther

HQ

The news of Chadwick Boseman's passing was a very sad day, as the actor had become a beloved Hollywood star known for some great roles, including that of King T'Challa (aka Black Panther). In this very vein, the sad news begged the question as to how Marvel would approach the character, and with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever coming out later this year, it was revealed that they would pay homage to Boseman, but not recast his role.

This led to the follow up question of who would become the Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and while we still are waiting for an exact confirmation on this, various press materials, reports, and a new trailer all but confirm that Letitia Wright's Shuri will be taking over the mantle.

And taking about the latter, you can watch the latest trailer for Wakanda Forever below, to both get a better look at the new villain Namor, and also the new Panther (right at the end of the trailer that is). Be sure to give it a watch ahead of the movie debuting in cinemas in around a month, on November 11 to be exact.