Take a first look at the isometric survival horror game I Hate This Place

Developer Rock Square Thunder has just presented a first look at gameplay for its upcoming craft-focussed, isometric survival horror game known as I Hate This Place. Set in a creepy world inspired by the 80s, this project is based on the comic book series written by Kyle Starks and Arytom Topilin, which was published by Skybound, who is also helping make this game a reality alongside Broken Mirror Games, a co-development horror label founded by Bloober Team.

For those wondering about what I Hate This Place is about, it follows the character of Elena as she battles to survive in a harsh and hostile world while being hunted by a malevolent force that she accidentally summoned alongside a friend. To stay alive, Elena will need to loot the surroundings for items and resources, intelligently pick which battles to fight and which to flee, avoid deadly threats by remaining silent to ensure they cannot hunt her with sound, and while gathering supplies and weapons during the daytime to ensure you have the best chance of survival when night falls.

In a press release, we're informed that I Hate This Place will have a "classic craft-based survival horror" style, matched up with a "comic book flair". There will be a "dynamic day-night cycle", campsite upgrading elements, outpost rebuilding mechanics, and all on both PC and consoles.

Yep, I Hate This Place will be launching as soon as the final quarter of 2025 (i.e. October, November, or December), and it will be launching on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch 1.

Check out the gameplay reveal trailer below.