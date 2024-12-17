Take a first look at the grizzled, grey-haired Jackie Chan in Karate Kid: Legends

We've just got our first looks at the stars for the upcoming Karate Kid: Legends movie. Speaking of legends, it'll feature both Ralph Macchio and Jackie Chan, as well as newcomer Ben Wang, who will be the titular Karate Kid.

Thanks to Entertainment Weekly, we've got a look at Wang in action, as well as a picture of Macchio and Chan guiding him. Despite Chan and Macchio appearing in different versions of the Karate Kid story, they're both back in action to teach their new young apprentice how to kick some serious behind.

With there only being five months until the movie premieres on the 30th of May, 2025, you'd imagine we'll be getting a trailer shortly as well. Keep your eyes peeled.