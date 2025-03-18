Take a first look at Star Wars: Visions Season 3

HQ

Star Wars: Visions Season 3 is set for release later this year, and we've just got our first look at one of the shorts that will be featured in this latest lot of mini animated episodes.

As you can see in the image below, and via The Annecy Festival site, we've got a vibrant look at Stormtroopers in the short, which is called Black. On the verge of defeat, the Stormtroopers are surrounded by fire and blaster shots. We'll apparently be heading into the tormented psyche in one of these Stormtroopers, getting more of an insight into the average Empire soldier.

The short will be joined by the rest of the mini anime-inspired episodes heading our way later this year. If you've not yet seen the previous two seasons, Star Wars: Visions essentially allows different animation studios to show off their takes on a Star Wars story, from epic tales of Jedi vs Sith to more casual adventures, they're often a good dose of variety in a galaxy far, far away.