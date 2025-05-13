Take a first look at Spider-Noir in new images and teaser

We've got our official first look at the Spider-Noir series heading to Amazon. If you aren't aware, it's a live-action adaptation of the Spider-Noir character, a version of Spider-Man that beats up criminals and solves cases in 1930s New York.

The teaser trailer, which you can check out below, points to a 2026 release date, and gives us a very brief glimpse at what the series will look like when it launches. It'll be available both in colour and in black and white, so it's up to the viewer how they'd like to immerse themselves.

With the delay on Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, this is going to be our largest dose of Spider-Noir until that film releases, taking the character from the zany world of animation to a grittier live-action look. The synopsis for the show reads as follows:

"Spider-Noir is a live-action series based on the Marvel comic Spider-Man Noir. Spider-Noir tells the story of an aging and down on his luck private investigator (Cage) in 1930s New York, who is forced to grapple with his past life as the city's one and only superhero."

Check out the trailer below: