Take a first look at Gal Gadot's spy thriller Heart of Stone

As part of the Tudum showcase over the weekend, Netflix showed off looks at various projects that it has in the works over the rest of 2022 but also some of its slate for 2023. To this end, one action-packed thriller that fit the latter's bill was the Gal Gadot-headlined Heart of Stone, a spy movie that is routinely described as grounded and realistic.

There is currently no exact date set on when the movie will arrive, but we are told that it will be sometime in 2023, and that it will also star Jamie Dornan and Alia Bhatt as part of the cast. Likewise, we do know that Tom Harper is directing the movie.

What you can do however is check out a first look glimpse at the film, where we get a behind-the-scenes experience at some of the stunts the cast perform when shooting and so on. Check it out below.