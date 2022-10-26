Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Take a first look at Amazon's Fallout series

To celebrate 25 years of Bethesda's post-apocalyptic franchise, Prime Video has provided a teaser of the show it is filming.

While it will be some time before Amazon releases a trailer and then proceeds to actually release its live-action Fallout series, Prime Video has given us our first look at the upcoming adaptation in the spirit of the Fallout franchise turning 25 years old.

The image below shows three individuals standing in what seems to be Vault 33 (at least the jumpsuits suggest so), with one of those individuals standing right outside the vault door. We don't know who any of the characters are, as their identity is clearly hidden by cleverly positioned lighting and camera angles, and due to the fact that Amazon is being very secretive around plot information, we can't exactly speculate a whole lot either.

As for when Fallout will arrive on Prime Video remains to be seen, but with filming ongoing, a 2023 (likely late 2023 at the earliest) premiere seems like a good bet.



