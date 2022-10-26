Take a first look at Amazon's Fallout series

HQ

While it will be some time before Amazon releases a trailer and then proceeds to actually release its live-action Fallout series, Prime Video has given us our first look at the upcoming adaptation in the spirit of the Fallout franchise turning 25 years old.

The image below shows three individuals standing in what seems to be Vault 33 (at least the jumpsuits suggest so), with one of those individuals standing right outside the vault door. We don't know who any of the characters are, as their identity is clearly hidden by cleverly positioned lighting and camera angles, and due to the fact that Amazon is being very secretive around plot information, we can't exactly speculate a whole lot either.

As for when Fallout will arrive on Prime Video remains to be seen, but with filming ongoing, a 2023 (likely late 2023 at the earliest) premiere seems like a good bet.