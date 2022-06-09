Cookies

Nightingale

Take a deeper look at the Fae Realms in Inflexion Games' Nightingale

The fantasy survival crafting game was just featured during Summer Game Fest.

This year's Summer Game Fest has already been absolutely packed with major announcements and news so far. And getting in on the hype is Inflexion Games, who alongside Level Infinite, has just aired a brand new trailer for the upcoming fantasy survival crafting game Nightingale.

Within the trailer, we got an explanation as to how the portal system in the title will work and also a broader look at gameplay and the sorts of towns and creations that players can build. And of course, if all of that wasn't enough, we saw some more combat and enemies that players will have to deal with.

If you're interested in learning more about Nightingale, a few months ago we caught up with Aaryn Flynn, CEO of the developer, where we picked Flynn's brain about some of the finer details about the game. Check that out and the new trailer below.

