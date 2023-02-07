Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

news
Destiny 2: Lightfall

Take a deeper look at Destiny 2: Lightfall's Strand subclass

Another trailer has shown just how Guardians will be able to wield the new set of abilities.

HQ

Bungie has shared another deep look at the upcoming Destiny 2 expansion, Lightfall. This new trailer revolves mainly around the new subclass of abilities known as Strand, and shows the new kits off in further glory.

As Osiris states in the trailer, "Strand flows through you, as it flows through everything", and you can see this clearly, as the Broodweaver Warlocks, Threadrunner Hunters, and Berserker Titans all use a combination of devastating new attacks and fluid movements to overcome the challenges of Neptune's Neomuna city.

The subclass, as we can see, equips Guardians with bolas, slingshots, wave attacks, and so much more, all in the effort of creating an ability set that thrives on displacing enemies and aerial warfare.

Check out Strand in detail below and be sure to try the new abilities for yourself when Destiny 2: Lightfall arrives on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox on February 28, 2023.

HQ
Destiny 2: Lightfall
Destiny 2: LightfallDestiny 2: LightfallDestiny 2: Lightfall
Destiny 2: LightfallDestiny 2: Lightfall

