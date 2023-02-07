Take a deeper look at Destiny 2: Lightfall's Strand subclass

HQ

Bungie has shared another deep look at the upcoming Destiny 2 expansion, Lightfall. This new trailer revolves mainly around the new subclass of abilities known as Strand, and shows the new kits off in further glory.

As Osiris states in the trailer, "Strand flows through you, as it flows through everything", and you can see this clearly, as the Broodweaver Warlocks, Threadrunner Hunters, and Berserker Titans all use a combination of devastating new attacks and fluid movements to overcome the challenges of Neptune's Neomuna city.

The subclass, as we can see, equips Guardians with bolas, slingshots, wave attacks, and so much more, all in the effort of creating an ability set that thrives on displacing enemies and aerial warfare.

Check out Strand in detail below and be sure to try the new abilities for yourself when Destiny 2: Lightfall arrives on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox on February 28, 2023.