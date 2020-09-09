Take a deeper dive into the features of the Xbox Series S

You're watching Advertisements

Yesterday we got a leak and a confirmation, but today we got a release date for both the Xbox Series S and the Xbox Series X, with both consoles set to land on November 10 (with the S costing $299 and the Xbox Series X setting you back $499).

In an accompanying video, the team at Microsoft, headlined by Jason Ronald, gave us a much more detailed look at what players can expect from the Series S, a console that will play second fiddle to the Series X but is still much more powerful than the outgoing Xbox One X.

The video itself is nearly ten minutes long, so if you're in a rush, here are the main talking points:

- As the S and X were designed in tandem, it should be fairly straight forward for devs to scale their games across both devices.

- The S is intended to deliver the same next-gen experience, just at a reduced rendering resolution.

- The Series S is all-digital and 60% smaller than the Xbox Series X.

- Both consoles use the same 8-core Zen2 CPU architecture, running at 3.6 Ghz (and 3.4 Ghz with simultaneous multi-threading enabled).

- The Xbox Series S is designed to offer the same experience as its bigger sibling, but at 1440p, up to 120 frames-per-second, and it will have 10Gb of GDDR6 memory.

- Both consoles will offer sampler feedback streaming, improving texture load times. We even got a demonstration showing the difference in load times between the Series S when compared to the Xbox One S. The demo showed The Outer Worlds, and the 12-second load time on the Series S was 41 seconds faster than its old-gen counterpart. Impressive stuff.

- We'll be able to swap between pause points in different games. Quick Resume allows players to have multiple games on the go at the same time.

- There's a gameplay slice showing Gears 5 running on a Series S, where more specific benefits are shown in more detail.