Take a closer look at the Xbox Series S controller

No one should have missed that the Xbox Series S was announced after a massive leak earlier this week. As you surely also know, it is a white console with a white controller of the same model as it's bigger, more powerful (and blacker) brethren the Xbox Series X. Now Microsoft has shared a series of images that give us a closer look at this new controller.
Take a look below. Do you think it looks better in white?
