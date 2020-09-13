Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
news

Take a closer look at the Xbox Series S controller

The main noticeable differences are the share button and the modification to the d-pad.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

No one should have missed that the Xbox Series S was announced after a massive leak earlier this week. As you surely also know, it is a white console with a white controller of the same model as it's bigger, more powerful (and blacker) brethren the Xbox Series X. Now Microsoft has shared a series of images that give us a closer look at this new controller.

Take a look below. Do you think it looks better in white?

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements
Take a closer look at the Xbox Series S controller
Take a closer look at the Xbox Series S controllerTake a closer look at the Xbox Series S controller
Take a closer look at the Xbox Series S controllerTake a closer look at the Xbox Series S controller


Loading next content