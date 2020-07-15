Cookies

Take a closer look at the new Alienware Aurora R10

In our latest video preview, Dóri investigates the many features of the new pre-built system from Dell.

Some people like to build their own gaming rig, but a lot of PC gamers prefer that a specialist does that for them and there are a number of great pre-built systems out there if you're happy to sacrifice a little bit of control when it comes to components in exchange for the comfort and convenience of having someone do the hard part for you.

Dell is one such specialist and the company has recently launched a new line, the Alienware Aurora R10, which comes rocking AMD Ryzen components and a range of potential configurations. In the Quick Look above, Dóri takes us through the pros and cons of this particular system, so you can see for yourself what it has to offer.



