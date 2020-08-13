Take a closer look at the Lenovo Legion Y27gq-25

You're watching Advertisements

If you're looking to upgrade your gaming setup with a new monitor, the Lenovo Legion Y27gq-25 would like your attention. It's a fully-featured high-end panel with an impressive refresh-rate and a lightning-quick response time. There's even a model that comes with a ready-made detachable Harman Kardon USB speaker.

There's a lot to unpack, including a fairly hefty price tag, so check out the Quick Look preview below to get our first impressions of this impressive bit of kit.