Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
news

Take a closer look at the Lenovo Legion Y27gq-25

The new high-end monitor comes with a bunch of crowd-pleasing tricks.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

If you're looking to upgrade your gaming setup with a new monitor, the Lenovo Legion Y27gq-25 would like your attention. It's a fully-featured high-end panel with an impressive refresh-rate and a lightning-quick response time. There's even a model that comes with a ready-made detachable Harman Kardon USB speaker.

There's a lot to unpack, including a fairly hefty price tag, so check out the Quick Look preview below to get our first impressions of this impressive bit of kit.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements


Loading next content