Take a closer look at Tekken 8's Steve Fox in action

A gameplay and reveal trailer for the British fighter has debuted.

Tekken 8 is slated to debut with an absolutely mega roster of playable fighters. Over the months and years for that matter, we've been steadily reporting and covering each one as they are shown off in further depth, and the latest to get this treatment is none other than Steve Fox.

The British fighter who specialises in boxing, has now received a reveal and gameplay trailer that gives an incredibly deep look at the character in action. For those looking for more information on Steve, the Tekken 8 website also shares a bit more, adding that he is a "middleweight boxing world champion whose ingenious technique and pace control in the ring have charmed countless audiences."

Steve Fox will be available in Tekken 8 when it debuts on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S on January 26, 2024.

