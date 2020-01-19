Take a closer look at new indie darling Temtem

Temtem is an upcoming massively multiplayer creature-collection adventure, and given how many people like games that do something similar, games like Pokémon, it's not much of a surprise to see interesting building around Crema Games' exciting project.

Armed with that context, we've got two recently released trailers to share with you. The first shows us battles, breeding, and give us a first look at the end game. The second gameplay trailer, which is a little bit older than the first, shows players exploring the game online with others.

Temtem is hitting Early Access on Steam on January 21.

