Takashi Iizuka on Sonic Superstars: "Naoto Ōshima is what made this project work"

Sega see last year's Sonic Frontiers as "the real evolution of the modern series", so with this year's alternate release in the form of Sonic Superstars "we wanted to kind of do a similar thing to the classic Sonic series". That's in the words of Sonic Team's CCO Takashi Iizuka, who talks with Gamereactor in the 'jungle zone' interview below.

"We first needed to execute on what made it great and that was the original physics, that was the gameplay, that was all the things that made the classic series great. And on top of that we wanted to add all the new things that made it even better".

Form its reveal at the Summer Game Fest live show, fans immediately pointed out that those characters looked like the work of Naoto Ōshima, something Sega confirmed right away.

"Yes, a lot of the look and the feel is all thanks to Oshima-san", adds Iizuka-san in the interview asked about Oshima-san's involvement. "He's what really made this project work.

The title actually began when we were talking with Oshima-san about making a brand-new classic series game and as one of the original founding creators of the Sonic series and the designer of Sonic the Hedgehog, we really wanted to work with Oshima-san. I also worked in game design and so we have lots of ideas flowing between us."

Who will be Oshima-san's brand-new character in Sonic Superstars?

"Oshima-san also has a brand new character in this game which we'll be showing a little bit later too", Iizuka teases finally, suggesting there might be another superstar joining Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Amy.

But that new character is not the purple wolf/weasel everyone saw at the reveal trailer, as that's Fang the Sniper, as Iizuka-san was quickly to remind us of his origins and the side he takes:

"Fang is a character from the classic series, actually one of the Game Gear titles. So it's been like at least a couple decades since Fang has made his appearance. But Fang is back, he's in Superstars and he's on the enemy team with Eggman."

Finally, for those trying to make connections between Sonic Frontiers and Sonic Superstars, "there isn't a lot I can talk about the story yet for Sonic Superstars", the producer admits, "but I can say that it takes place on the North Star Islands, and we have Eggman, Fang, and another mysterious enemy that the Superstars need to stand up against. (...) And unfortunately, the modern series, so Sonic Frontiers, is a different kind of timeline, a different universe. So it has no connection with Sonic Superstars."